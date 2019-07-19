Troopers across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana cracking down on ‘move over’ laws

CINCINNATI — Troopers across six states – including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana – are cracking down on “move over” laws.

The weeklong blitz begins Sunday in order to raise awareness for a law that oftentimes goes uncited.

State law requires vehicles to move over when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road. If a driver can’t move over, they must slow down, the law states.

The law also applies to road construction and maintenance crews.

Troopers say there have been too many close calls.

In 2013, a trooper in Warren County was caught on dashcam being hit and thrown into the air. Trooper Brent Hill survived, but retired on disability after only 15 days on the job.

Data since 2011 shows that, year after year, the number of “move over” violation citations has increased.