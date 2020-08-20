Trooper, driver injured when car strikes cruiser near Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was sent to the hospital when his cruiser was struck near Zanesville.

According to the OSHP, at about 1:15 a.m., Thursday, troopers Ted Davis was sitting in his cruiser after completing an investigation of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 westbound near Zanesville, when another vehicle struck the cruiser in the rear.

Davis’ cruiser was then pushed into a wrecker that was on scene for the previous crash.

Davis was taken to Genesis Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Davis did have his emergency lights activated when he was struck.

The OSHP also wants to remind motorists to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated.