KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old last week in Hardin County is scheduled to appear Monday in court.

Charles Eugene Castle is facing a felony charge of kidnapping.

Seven-year-old Trinity Hurt was reported missing Thursday from Kenton before she was found late Friday. She was said to have several bumps and bruises but was in good condition.

Detectives got a tip that a landowner had informed a school resource officer he saw something suspicious in that area where Hurt was later found.

Kenton police had said that Hurt was considered endangered when she was reported missing. Several local agencies took part in a search, focusing on parks at France Lake and Saulisberry Park.

Kenton, which has a population of 8,100, is about 65 miles northwest of Columbus.