Trick-or-Treat dates and times throughout Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of the Trick-or-Treat dates and times for communities around Central Ohio. If you want to add a location or see an error, please email stories@nbc4i.com.
- Ashville Oct. 27 4-5:30pm
- Athens Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Bexley Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Bucyrus Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Canal Winchester Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Centerburg Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Chillicothe Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- Circleville Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Circleville DBA Oct 29 5-6:30pm
- Columbus Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Danville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Delaware Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Dublin Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Fredericktown Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Gahanna Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Genoa Township Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Grove City Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Hilliard Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Johnstown Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- Lancaster Oct. 31 6-7:30pm
- London Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Marion Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm
- Marysville October 31, 6-8pm
- Mount Vernon Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Nelsonville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- New Albany Oct. 31 6-8pm
- New Lexington Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- Newark (door-to-door) Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm
- Pataskala Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Pickerington Oct. 31 6-8pm
- The Plains Oct. 31 5:30-6:30pm
- Plain City Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Powell Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Reynoldsburg Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Richwood Oct. 31 5-7pm
- Somerset Oct. 31 5:30-7pm
- South Bloomfield Oct. 26 4-6pm
- Upper Arlington Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Waverly Oct. 31 5-6:30p (parade at 7pm)
- Westerville Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Whitehall Oct. 31 6-8pm
- Worthington Oct. 31 6-8pm