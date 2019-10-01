Breaking News
Former Dallas police officer found guilty of killing neighbor

Trick-or-Treat dates and times throughout Central Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of the Trick-or-Treat dates and times for communities around Central Ohio. If you want to add a location or see an error, please email stories@nbc4i.com.

  • Ashville Oct. 27 4-5:30pm  
  • Athens Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm  
  • Bexley Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Bucyrus Oct. 31 5-7pm  
  • Canal Winchester Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm  
  • Centerburg Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Chillicothe Oct. 31 6-7:30pm  
  • Circleville Oct. 31 5-7pm 
  • Circleville DBA Oct 29 5-6:30pm 
  • Columbus Oct. 31 6-8pm  
  • Danville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Delaware Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Dublin Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Fredericktown Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Gahanna Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Genoa Township Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Grove City Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Hilliard Oct. 31 6-8pm  
  • Johnstown Oct. 31 6-7:30pm 
  • Lancaster Oct. 31 6-7:30pm 
  • London Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Marion Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm 
  • Marysville October 31, 6-8pm  
  • Mount Vernon Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • Nelsonville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm  
  • New Albany Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • New Lexington Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
  • Newark (door-to-door) Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
    Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm 
  • Pataskala Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Pickerington Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • The Plains Oct. 31 5:30-6:30pm  
  • Plain City Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Powell Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Reynoldsburg Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Richwood Oct. 31 5-7pm 
  • Somerset Oct. 31 5:30-7pm 
  • South Bloomfield Oct. 26 4-6pm 
  • Upper Arlington Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Waverly Oct. 31 5-6:30p (parade at 7pm) 
  • Westerville Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Whitehall Oct. 31 6-8pm 
  • Worthington Oct. 31 6-8pm 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools