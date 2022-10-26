NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m.

The arriving officer and the owner of the church discovered that the alarm control panel had been removed and was on the floor just inside the front door.

A surveillance camera captured an image of an unknown individual wearing a black hooded shirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes, white gloves and a white clown mask. The suspect entered the building detached a bowl of candy from an upright scarecrow, poured the candy into a bag and exited the building.

The suspect also ripped the alarm control panel off the wall before heading west. Additionally lock on an outside shelter house was found broken and on the ground, but no other damages were reported. Estimated cost of the stolen and damaged property is $30.