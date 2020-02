Trial to begin for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A jury has been selected for the man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman after court proceedings started Monday.

Anthony Pardon, a registered sex offender, is accused of killing Rachael Anderson at her apartment in 2018 and leaving her body in a closet.

Anderson’s remains were found in late January 2018 when coworkers said she didn’t show for work.

Pardon has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping. If convicted, some specifications on those charges are eligible for a death sentence.

Pardon originally intended to represent himself in the trial, but has since decided to obtain an attorney.

Pardon had previously served 24 years in prison for an aggravated robbery, rape, and attempted murder conviction in 1982.

Opening arguments in Pardon’s trial are set to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.