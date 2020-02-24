Trial to begin for former Columbus police officer charged with murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Andrew Mitchell is charged in connection to the 2018 death of Donna Castleberry.

On August 23, 2018, Castleberry, 23, was shot and killed by Mitchell during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue.

Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.

In January of this year, a lawsuit was filed against Mitchell accusing him handcuffing a woman to a vehicle and raping her on two different occasions.

According to the lawsuit, the first incident happened in 2017 while Mitchell was undercover on a vice operation. The woman said she approached Mitchell in an unmarked jeep and began talking to him. She said the got in the front passenger seat and continued the conversation.

At that point, she said Mitchell flashed a badge. She said she heard Mitchell talking with a man on the phone who said she ‘has active warrants.’

The woman said Mitchell drove her to the parking lot of a park across from a Columbus school. She said he then told her to get in the back seat if she doesn’t want to go to jail. He then handcuffed he to the vehicle and raped her, according to the lawsuit.

The second incident allegedly happened in February of 2018. This time, the woman said she again approached Mitchell’s vehicle, not realizing it was him. She said she was again driven to a parking lot, handcuffed to the vehicle and raped.

Both times, the woman said she was left in the parking lot partially clothed.

The accusations against Mitchell have led to sweeping changes at the Columbus Division of Police and an effort to regain public trust.