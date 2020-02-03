1  of  4
Trial set to begin for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering Columbus woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman is scheduled to be in court Monday as his trial begins.  

Anthony Pardon, a registered sex offender, is accused of killing Rachael Anderson at her apartment in 2018 and leaving her body in a closet. 

Anderson’s remains were found in late January 2018 when coworkers said she didn’t show for work.  

Pardon had previously served 24 years in prison for an aggravated robbery, rape and attempted murder conviction in 1982.  

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9am, Monday. 

