Trial delayed for man charged with injuring OSHP trooper in wrong-way crash

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCHM) — The attorney for a man accused of injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper during a wrong-way crash has requested funding from the court to hire experts to testify on his client’s behalf.

Michael Marchak Jr.’s attorney filed the motions requesting the funds on Tuesday in Morrow County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Morrow County Prosecutors Office, Marchak has waived his right to a speedy trial and the case is delayed until the judge rules on the motions.

Investigators say Marchak was allegedly driving the wrong way in a stolen van back in June 2019 when he collided head-on with OSHP Trooper Jason Phillips, who had been dispatched on reports of an impaired driver on I-71N near Mount Gilead.

Troopers state Marchak tested positive for meth.

Marchak has pleaded not guilty on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence.