Trey Sermon raising awareness and support for domestic violence victims

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon runs past Clemson safety Lannden Zanders during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State running back and soon-to-be NFL player Trey Sermon is raising awareness and support for his mother’s nonprofit organization “Arise by Faith” which helps victims of domestic violence.

“Please join me in supporting victims of domestic violence at my NFL Pro Day by pledging for every inch of my vertical leap,” Sermon wrote on pledgeit.org/trey-sermon.

Help raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence https://t.co/nQBOW6sdzX — Trey Sermon (@treyera) February 16, 2021

On the Pledge It website, Sermon explained his mom’s experience with domestic violence, including her abusive childhood and abusive relationship “with the man who eventually killed her baby boy” Sermon wrote.

Unfortunately, my mother’s story of domestic violence and abuse is all too common, and ever since COVID-19 happened, domestic violence rates have been skyrocketing. Victims are forced to stay in a closed space with their abusers every single day, leading to increasing violence. It also becomes much easier for abusers to get away with their actions. Trey Sermon

Sermon joined the Buckeyes during the 2020-21 season as a grad transfer from Oklahoma. He exploded onto the scene during Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship win over Northwestern. In that game, Sermon broke the single-game OSU rushing record with 331 yards.

He also helped propel the Buckeyes to a win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl with 193 yards and one touchdown.

Sermon was hoping for another big game in the National Championship against Alabama but injured his shoulder on the first drive and did not return.