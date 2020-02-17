Trench rescue underway in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Emergency crews are on scene of a trench rescue in Licking County.

According to the Licking County 911 Center, just before 10am, Monday, crews were called to the 9700 block of Honda Hills Road SE on the report of a person trapped in a trench.

Dispatchers confirm there is emergency personnel on scene.

There is no information on the condition of the person trapped.

