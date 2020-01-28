Travelers in Columbus taking steps to protect themselves against coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Brittany Caplan and her young son walked through the Columbus John Glenn International Airport Tuesday, the spread of the coronavirus was not far from her mind.

“I make sure we are frequently washing our hands,” Caplan said. “I make sure he doesn’t touch everything that he doesn’t have to just because airports, so many people are traveling, so it’s more of a concern to me.”

The number of airports doing enhanced health screenings of travelers from China jumped from 5 to 20 on Tuesday. John Glenn is not one of them.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

Two off-campus students at Miami University in Oxford have been tested for possible coronavirus exposure. One of the students recently returned from a trip to China, the university said. Results from those tests are expected in the coming days.

An airport spokesperson said they continue to take direction from the Centers for Disease Control and the local and state health departments. She said no additional precautions are necessary.

Ron and Linda Bennett traveled to Ohio from Orange County, California.

“We came through O’Hare on the way here and like, everybody had masks on, so we feel like we fit in now a little bit more,” said Linda Bennett.

Ron Bennett is participating in a neurosurgery clinical trial at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“We will both be masking and I have a backpack full of Clorox wipes,” said Linda. “Before the coronavirus, we were doing this, but now we’re taking extra precautions because of my husband being a bit medically fragile right now.”

Most travelers expressed only mild concern about the coronavirus.

Matt Hotle of Columbus, who said he travels a lot for work, is primarily troubled by the unknowns.

“They don’t know a lot about transmission and they don’t know a lot about how long the virus can live on certain objects,” Hotle said. “We don’t know an awful lot about it, so I think that’s the scary thing about it.”