Travel agencies keeping up with Fiesta Bowl trip demands

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that the Buckeye Nation knows the next game is out in Arizona in a few weeks, fans are already making travel plans. making local travel agencies very popular Sunday.

Most of these agencies are usually closed on Sundays, but not the Sunday where OSU was placed into the Fiesta Bowl to face Clemson in Phoenix, Az., in three weeks.

The phones started ringing right away with fans trying to figure out how they can follow the Buckeyes out to Phoenix.

Reynolds’ Travel is finalizing its package for customers.

Looking around the office, it’s easy to see, just like other agencies in the area, it’s not their first time planning a Fiesta Bowl trip.

Reynolds’ Travel president, Ike Reynolds, said their package, along with others in the area, will likely cost in the $2.500 – $2,800 range, including game tickets, flights, and hotel.

Reynolds suggests whether or not travelers use an agency, they should make sure they’re dealing with reputable companies.

“It’s been a little busier than we thought,” Reynolds said. “Phones have been ringing heavy. A lot of it is people trying to get information.”

Travel Partners, located in Dublin, said they have already booked about 200 people to go to the Fiesta Bowl.