Trains, presidents, and city scenery: four places to explore close to home

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WCMH)– When the object is shiny we all get attracted. Nickel Plate Railroad engine No.757 is being restored where the locomotive first took to the rails.

The 1944 steam locomotive was built in Lima, Ohio, and traveled throughout the Midwest delivering products to Chicago, Ft. Wayne, and Buffalo, NY.

The museum based in Bellevue, Ohio found the historical piece of equipment rusting away in Pennsylvania and arranged for the machine to be brought home. Today, the fundraising has topped more than $200,000 for the train’s restoration and continues to grow.

Mad River and NKP Railroad museum is home to numerous novelties: from an original Colorado train depot, to the train’s bell that carried President Abraham Lincoln from state to state to lay in repose.

Photo by Tony Mirones

Dead Presidents

Ohio has a rich history of creating presidents who lead the United States. Eight have come from the Buckeye State. On your way home from Bellevue, you can stop and enjoy a picnic or simply stroll around the Warren G. Harding Monument.

According to Ohio.org, nearly a million dollars was raised to create the memorial.

President Harding and his wife Florence are entombed at the center of the monument.

Continuing the theme of late presidents, this flag flew at half-mast while President Lincoln lied in repose in the building’s rotunda. The flag is on display once again after a two-year restoration.

The Statehouse offers tours throughout the year and all kinds of history to learn and enjoy.

Scioto Mile

This is not so much hidden, but it sure is a great place to relax. Enjoy the scenic views of the Columbus cityscape glimmering off of the Scioto River while taking a stroll from venue to venue.

Here you can attend music events, enjoy the CoGo Bike Share, or even take a guided canoe, kayak, or paddle board.

The Scioto Mile encompasses 157 acres with eight different parks and is connected to the Arena District.