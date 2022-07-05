COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people for being a part of a central Ohio drug trafficking ring that dealt bulk amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, including dealing near a school, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

Federal officers conducted 14 search warrants throughout central Ohio between June 29 and July 1. As a result of those searches, they arrested 11 suspects: eight men and three women. Agents seized $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, seven vehicles, and a motorcycle.

The 11 people charged are:

Name Age City of Residence Cordell A. Washington, aka Corey, Dub, Bro 35 Columbus Patrick M. Saultz, aka White Boy Pat 44 Columbus David E. Price, aka DP 53 Columbus Allison E. Smith, aka Alli 27 Columbus Tavaryyuan Johnson, aka Gucci 22 Columbus Tyler N. Bourdo 28 Columbus Alexis C. Lewis 30 Columbus Michael Fowler 45 Canton Carmela Brooks 48 Canton Dustin A. Speakman, aka Dawg 32 Columbus Danny G. Mullins 53 Columbus

All of them have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base in a narcotics ring that made dealings in the past two years. According to the indictment, some of the drug dealings occurred within 1,000 feet of an elementary school in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus. Dealings also took place out of local residences, per court records.

In addition, the people charged created an LLC for bank accounts to deposit the proceeds they earned through dealing drugs.

Detention hearings are scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at a federal courthouse.