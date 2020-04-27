Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY CO, Ohio (WCMH)– Two Columbus men were arrested near Circleville Sunday night when a traffic stop turned into a meth trafficking bust, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff says Deputy Ryan Howard stopped 43 year old Justin T. Hill and 35 year old Jimmy L. Mills around 10 p.m. on US Route 23 south in the area of Island Road.

A K-9 officer arrived on scene and alerted the officers to potential drugs inside the vehicle, deputies say. While searching the car deputies stated they found nearly 100 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, a 45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, two cell phones, a laptop, plastic baggies, a scale and $183 cash.







Hill and Mills were taken to the Pickaway County Jail and charged with Trafficking in Schedule I or II Drugs and Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs both Felonies of the 2nd degree.

The South Bloomfield Police Department also assisted with the traffic stop.