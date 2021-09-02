Traffic stop leads to drugs, gun seized, two felony arrests

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)–A lane violation leads to the arrests of two men in late August.

When Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Jerome Simpson, 35, of Huntington, W.Va. and Bershawn Baily, 28, from Inkster, Mich., on Aug. 29, they found a 9 mm handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, and 10 grams of suspected heroin worth $6,500.

The men are in the Scioto County Jail facing charges of possession of cocaine, having a weapon under disability, and possession of heroin.

During interaction with the men, troopers observed a firearm between the center console and smelled an odor of marijuana. While searching the driver, troopers located the suspected crack cocaine and heroin. A search of the vehicle revealed the marijuana.

If convicted, each could face up to 17 years I prison and a fine of up to $40,000.

