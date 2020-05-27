Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrests in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic stop on U.S. 23 near U.S. 22 leads to drug arrests.

An Ohio State Highway Trooper stopped a car and requested Pickaway County K9 for backup. The dog alerted the officer and deputy to narcotics coming from the stopped car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Once a probable cause search was completed, troopers say they found 100 grams (about a quarter of a pound) of suspected heroin. The two women in the vehicle were arrested and booked on possession and trafficking heroin. Both are felonies.

The suspects’ names have not been released.