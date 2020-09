COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Friday, Sept. 4, Columbus Police executed a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust including more than 200 grams of black tar heroin and more than 300 grams of crack cocaine.

20-year-old Tavaryyuan Johnson was pulled over for driving under suspension. Inside his car Columbus Police located 237 grams of black tar heroin and 318 grams of crack cocaine as well as thousands of dollars.

Johnson faces two counts of drug possession.