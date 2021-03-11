Traffic still slowly moving despite bad crash on I-71

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is rerouting traffic along the right berm of I-71 at Park Road, south of Polaris.

The three right lanes are blocked by the crash that involved a semi-truck and multiple vehicles. Traffic camera video shows the semi cab against the median, and the trailer spread across lanes.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, one person has been transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Medical Center; Another person was transported to Riverside Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Stay with NBC4 for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss