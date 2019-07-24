Traffic restricted after Route 37/661 bridge over Route 16 struck

JACKSONTOWN (WCMH) — Traffic on the State Route 37/661 bridge over State Route 16 near Granville is restricted until further notice after the bridge was struck.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, an initial inspection of the bridge deemed it safe for motorists to travel on the portion of the deck not directly above the damaged beam.

A more extensive inspection will be done on Wednesday to determine what repairs will be needed to the bridge.

ODOT said Tuesday that the traffic pattern on the bridge will remain the same. However, out of an abundance of caution, all traffic will be moved to the undamaged eastern side of the bridge.

One lane will be maintained in each direction.

State Route 16 westbound will also be restricted to one lane on Wednesday.

ODOT does not know what struck the bridge or when it happened.