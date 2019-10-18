Traffic relief coming for I-670 commuters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) hopes the addition of a SmartLane on I-670 east and the realignment of lanes and ramps at the I-670 Eastbound/I-270 Northbound interchange will provide some relief for commuters.

Crews will finish work on the interchange over the weekend.

The SmartLane is expected to open in time for next Wednesday’s afternoon commute.

ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes said new state-of-the-art traffic signs on I-670 will inform motorists whether the left shoulder SmartLane is open or not.

“When the lane is open, the speed limit will drop to 45 (mph) and that seems kind of counter-intuitive to slow you down to get you there quicker, but it actually is to reduce the stop

and go,” Badanes said. “We anticipate that once it opens, it will stay open through the commute and then once traffic starts moving up to regular speeds again, then we would close it.”

Badanes said the new signs combine with more than 30 new cameras that will allow traffic managers at ODOT to not only monitor traffic flow but also detect speed and spot wrong-way drivers.

ODOT released the following notice regarding the work taking place this weekend:

By Monday morning, all lanes and ramps at the I-270/670 interchange will be OPEN. That includes the new ramps from I-270 north to SR 161/Easton and from I-670 east to SR 161/Easton.

In addition, the ramp from US 62 west to I-270 north will reopen almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

These new ramps will position traffic exiting to SR 161 and Easton on the right, which will reduce the weaving and merging on I-270 north.

Drivers should pay attention to the signs to ensure they’re in the proper lane.

Here’s how traffic will be impacted this weekend to shift the interchange into its final alignment:

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

9 a.m.: All lanes of I-270 open along with the new ramp from I-270 NB to SR 161/Easton.

7 p.m.: The following ramps will close:

Leonard Ave. to I-670 EB — Detour: Leonard Ave. NB to 5th Ave. to Hamilton Rd. to I-270 OR Leonard Ave. SB to Joyce Ave. to 5th Ave. to Hamilton Rd. to I-270

5th Ave. to I-670 EB — Detour: 5th Ave. EB to Hamilton Rd. to I-270 OR 5th Ave. WB to Nelson Rd. to Airport Dr. to Stelzer Rd. to Easton Way to I-270

Cassady Ave. to I-670 EB — Detour: Cassady Ave. to Stelzer Rd. to Easton Way to I-270

9 p.m.: I-670 EB will be reduced to one lane between the Airport and I-270 and I-270 NB will be reduced to one lane at I-670.

The following ramps will close:

International Gateway/Stelzer Rd. to I-670 EB — Detour: International Gateway to Stelzer Rd. to Easton Way to I-270 NB

I-670 EB to I-270 NB — Detour: I-670 EB to I-270 SB to Hamilton Rd. to I-270 NB

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

7 a.m.: One lane of the ramp from I-670 EB to I-270 NB open

MONDAY, OCT. 21