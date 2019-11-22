Traffic info for Buckeyes vs Penn State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re heading to the game, or just driving through the Ohio State University campus, expect some backups and delays on Saturday.

The Buckeyes will host the Penn State Nittany Lions at 12pm, but the traffic tie-ups are expected to begin much earlier.

Plan for restrictions to parking and on-campus movement as early as Saturday morning, along Ackerman Road, Lane Avenue and Olentangy River Road.

Traffic control officers will be in the streets near Ohio Stadium to direct people to available parking lots, and facilitate traffic flow.

Pay attention to their directions!

“Drivers should also follow detour signs on State Route 315, which will get them to the campus area.

Southbound drivers can use the North Broadway, Ackerman Road or Medical Center Drive exits, while northbound drivers are available to use Kinnear Road/King Avenue, Ackerman Road or North Broadway exits.

Drivers who want to avoid game day slow-downs are encouraged to also use alternate routes like High Street or I-71.

The best advice: allow plenty of time to travel, or take alternate transportation.

COTA will offer “Bus it to the Buckeyes,” a non-stop express service from two Park & Ride locations, Crosswoods Park & Ride and the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds. Buses operate three hours before and two hours after each home game.

Find more information here (https://www.cota.com/OSUFootball/).