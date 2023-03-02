COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of people flood into the Cap City from across the nation and around the world for the Arnold Sports Festival, which means heavier traffic as people make their way to the Greater Columbus Convention Center over the next few days.

Tips for navigating

If you want to stay out of festival traffic completely, avoid Downtown. Specifically, High Street from about Spring Street to Goodale Street or even Russell Street into the Short North. Interstate 670 in both directions would also be a good road to avoid as traffic exiting the highway for Downtown can get backed up onto the freeway during peak hours. Use I-70 as an alternative.

Rideshare information

For those who do plan to attend, parking can be reserved ahead of time at the Arena District and convention center parking garages. Uber, Lyft, and taxis are also good options. The designated pick up and drop off locations for that will be on Goodale Street and Nationwide Boulevard. There will be no pickups or drop-offs on High Street in front of the convention center.

Arnold Shuttle

Another good option is shuttling. The “Arnold Downtown Shuttle” bus connects nearly every major Downtown hotel to the convention center. There’s also a shuttle that will bring people over from the Ohio Expo Center fairgrounds. The shuttle is free, but parking at the Expo Center is not. However, it is much cheaper than Downtown garages.

Shuttle Schedule:

Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Road Closures

On Sunday morning for the 5K Arnold Pump and Run, High Street between Goodale and Vine streets will be closed for the duration of the event. The race kicks off at 10:30 a.m., and there will be rolling closures in effect along the route starting at 10:15 a.m. until the final race finisher which is expected to be around 11:35 a.m.

Route:

High St. south to

Nationwide Blvd. west to

Marconi Blvd. south to

Spring St. west to

Neil Ave. south to

Long St. east to

Marconi Blvd. south becomes

Civic Center Dr. south becomes

2nd St. south to

Main St. east to

Front St. north to

Nationwide Blvd. east to

High St. north

CLICK HERE for more information on Arnold Festival parking and transportation options.