MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A tractor-trailer fire shut down Route 23 near Route 229 Sunday night.

Video submitted to NBC 4 shows the fire burning as first responders close down the northbound side of Route 23.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol out of Delaware County would only confirm the tractor-trailer is on fire. They are still at the scene as of 11 p.m. Sunday.