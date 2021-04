DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled tractor-trailer that had been on fire has closed a portion of I-71 South in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Delaware County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the trailer caught fire and detatched from the truck as it burned.

There were no reported injuries to the driver.

I-71 South is closed past SR-61/Sunbury/Mt. Gilead. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.