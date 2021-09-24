Tractor rolls over at music festival; Multiple people injured

THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Multiple people were hospitalized after being hurt when a tractor rolled over while pulling them at Lost Lands Music Festival, near Thornville.

Licking Township Fire Chief Mike Wilson said medics responded to the 7000 block of Kindle Rd SE at approximately 6:43 p.m. on Friday evening.

At the scene, multiple victims were injured, including one person who was flown by air-evac helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Chief Wilson said some of those injured were treated on-site at the medical tent. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital.