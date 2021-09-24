Tractor rolls over at music festival; Multiple people injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Multiple people were hospitalized after being hurt when a tractor rolled over while pulling them at Lost Lands Music Festival, near Thornville.

Licking Township Fire Chief Mike Wilson said medics responded to the 7000 block of Kindle Rd SE at approximately 6:43 p.m. on Friday evening.

At the scene, multiple victims were injured, including one person who was flown by air-evac helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Chief Wilson said some of those injured were treated on-site at the medical tent. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

WATCH: Band of the Week winner Pickerington North High School

The Arnold Classic returns to Columbus

Concert ticket mystery: disappearing tickets

Statute of limitations in Ohio

Finance Friday, tax laws and rates may change

Here's Chick-fil-A's plan for its Clintonville sign

More Local News