Tracking the next winter storm for Columbus, central Ohio: Wednesday night

WINTER STORM WATCH: WEDNESDAY EVENING – FRIDAY MORNING

A winter storm watch is set to go into effect for Southeast Ohio Wednesday evening and carry through Friday morning. These will likely be upgraded to winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings as we get closer to this timeframe and heavy snowfall contributes to hazardous travel conditions.

Central Ohio counties issue Snow Emergency levels

TIMING OF SNOW

We will see a break from wintry precip the rest of the day Tuesday through most of Wednesday.

During this time, high pressure will take charge and help to bring in some dry, but cold air.

Live VIPIR Radar

As that area of high pressure moves out though, we will be making room for our next chance for snow.

Right now, it looks like clouds will build back in on Wednesday, as temperatures only reach a high in the 20s.

Several days of below freezing temperatures plus the snow and ice that is on the ground from our last winter storm will only contribute to better conditions for snow to stick and accumulate.

Temperatures will climb from overnight lows around 20 degrees toward a high around freezing on Thursday. Right now it just looks like snowfall, but we will keep a close eye on the chance for a wintry mix if temperatures climb into the mid 30s.

As snow starts to clear out on Friday, we’ll be left with more mostly cloudy and cold condition.

HOW MUCH SNOWFALL TO EXPECT:

Overnight into the morning commute Thursday, we will be waking up to around 1-2″ of snowfall. As snow showers continue on Thursday, we will see totals around 2-4″ across Central Oho, with heavier totals closer to 4″ to the southeast.

Keep in mind that this snowfall will build up on leftover snow, sleet and freezing rain from earlier this week, which will contribute to slick road conditions and hazardous travel.

For the latest, watch NBC4 news and check back with nbc4i.com/weather.