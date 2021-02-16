Tracking the next winter storm for Columbus, central Ohio: Wednesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINTER STORM WATCH: WEDNESDAY EVENING – FRIDAY MORNING






A winter storm watch is set to go into effect for Southeast Ohio Wednesday evening and carry through Friday morning.  These will likely be upgraded to winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings as we get closer to this timeframe and heavy snowfall contributes to hazardous travel conditions. 










Central Ohio counties issue Snow Emergency levels 





TIMING OF SNOW





We will see a break from wintry precip the rest of the day Tuesday through most of Wednesday.  










During this time, high pressure will take charge and help to bring in some dry, but cold air. 





Live VIPIR Radar 










As that area of high pressure moves out though, we will be making room for our next chance for snow.  










Right now, it looks like clouds will build back in on Wednesday, as temperatures only reach a high in the 20s.  










Several days of below freezing temperatures plus the snow and ice that is on the ground from our last winter storm will only contribute to better conditions for snow to stick and accumulate. 










Temperatures will climb from overnight lows around 20 degrees toward a high around freezing on Thursday.  Right now it just looks like snowfall, but we will keep a close eye on the chance for a wintry mix if temperatures climb into the mid 30s. 










As snow starts to clear out on Friday, we’ll be left with more mostly cloudy and cold condition.





HOW MUCH SNOWFALL TO EXPECT:





Overnight into the morning commute Thursday, we will be waking up to around 1-2″ of snowfall.  As snow showers continue on Thursday, we will see totals around 2-4″ across Central Oho, with heavier totals closer to 4″ to the southeast.  










Keep in mind that this snowfall will build up on leftover snow, sleet and freezing rain from earlier this week, which will contribute to slick road conditions and hazardous travel. 





For the latest, watch NBC4 news and check back with nbc4i.com/weather. 







		

					

	


	


			
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	




	

	
	

	 	
	




  
STORY TOOLS

  
  

Report a Typo/Error

  

Send News Tips



Get NBC4 Apps




	
	


		

		

		

					
			


			
			
	
			

		


		


	
	
	

	
			

				

	

		Trending on NBC4i.com	





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				






			

			
			

				

	

		Today's Central OH Forecast	





			
		

		
				




	

		
			More Forecast
							
	
		
	

					
	

	

			

			

			
		
		
	
			

			

	

		Don't Miss	





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				






		

	
			
		

		
	
	
	
	
Alexa



	Storm Team 4 on Alexa




W3Schools