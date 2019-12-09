Toys for babies, pre-teens most needed at NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)–There are just a few days left until NBC4’s annual Firefighters for Kids toy drive. it is happening is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station (3165 Olentangy River Rd.)

New this year is all the bikes given out by the firefighters will be equipped with a city bug bike kits. All families have to do is go to Columbus.gov/BugYourBike to active the device.

“We usually end up giving out about 500 bikes… what we’re going to actually going to put the bug on the bike,” explained Firefighters 4 Kids founder Mike Mullins.

What’s not new is the need. Especially for babies and older kids.

We’ve got a lot of the filler stuff for them but we need the significant stuff for those [0-2 and 9-12] age groups. Mike Mullins, Firefighters 4 Kids founder

“Things like the speakers that go with the bluetooth speakers,” Mullins added. “The little blankets. In fact we just ordered 2,000 of those blankets but those are things that we need bunches of.”

Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive SaturdayWhat they still need. How you can sign your family up. Kristine Varkony is at the warehouse where they are sorting toys. MORE INFO➡️ nbc4i.com/ff4k Posted by NBC4 on Monday, December 9, 2019

Other items needed for those groups:

0-11 months

rattles

chew rings

baby blankets

baby care kits (includes nail clippers, brush, comb)

bibs

pacifiers

1-2 years old

sippy cups

mega blocks

toys with lights and sounds for toddlers

bath tub toys

9-10 years old

crafting kit

nerfs

drawing/art kits

Legos

jewelry

remote control cars

nail kits

action figures

hair accessories/kits

sporting goods

backpacks

perfume/body lotion sets

earbuds/headphones

purses/bags

games

11-12 years old

crafting kits

nerfs

drawing/art kits

Legos

remote control cars/drones

jewelry

nail kits

sporting goods

hair care items (flat irons, blow dryers, curling irons)

earbuds/headphones

makeup kits

backpacks

perfume/body lotion sets

cologne/aftershave kits

purses/bag

Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus City Services Call Center at 614-645-3111 or CLICK HERE.

You can make a monetary donation to the toy drive online by credit card at https://cmefcu.org/firefighters4kids-toy-drive-donation/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:

CME Federal Credit Union

Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

365 S. Fourth Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215