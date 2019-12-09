Toys for babies, pre-teens most needed at NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)–There are just a few days left until NBC4’s annual Firefighters for Kids toy drive. it is happening is Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the station (3165 Olentangy River Rd.)
New this year is all the bikes given out by the firefighters will be equipped with a city bug bike kits. All families have to do is go to Columbus.gov/BugYourBike to active the device.
“We usually end up giving out about 500 bikes… what we’re going to actually going to put the bug on the bike,” explained Firefighters 4 Kids founder Mike Mullins.
What’s not new is the need. Especially for babies and older kids.
We’ve got a lot of the filler stuff for them but we need the significant stuff for those [0-2 and 9-12] age groups.Mike Mullins, Firefighters 4 Kids founder
“Things like the speakers that go with the bluetooth speakers,” Mullins added. “The little blankets. In fact we just ordered 2,000 of those blankets but those are things that we need bunches of.”
Other items needed for those groups:
0-11 months
- rattles
- chew rings
- baby blankets
- baby care kits (includes nail clippers, brush, comb)
- bibs
- pacifiers
1-2 years old
- sippy cups
- mega blocks
- toys with lights and sounds for toddlers
- bath tub toys
9-10 years old
- crafting kit
- nerfs
- drawing/art kits
- Legos
- jewelry
- remote control cars
- nail kits
- action figures
- hair accessories/kits
- sporting goods
- backpacks
- perfume/body lotion sets
- earbuds/headphones
- purses/bags
- games
11-12 years old
- crafting kits
- nerfs
- drawing/art kits
- Legos
- remote control cars/drones
- jewelry
- nail kits
- sporting goods
- hair care items (flat irons, blow dryers, curling irons)
- earbuds/headphones
- makeup kits
- backpacks
- perfume/body lotion sets
- cologne/aftershave kits
- purses/bag
Families needing assistance can register in person at local agencies. For locations, call the Columbus City Services Call Center at 614-645-3111 or CLICK HERE.
You can make a monetary donation to the toy drive online by credit card at https://cmefcu.org/firefighters4kids-toy-drive-donation/. Check or money order donations are also accepted at the following mailing address:
CME Federal Credit Union
Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive
365 S. Fourth Street
Columbus, Ohio 43215