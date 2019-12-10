Town hall pushes to improve lives of black Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A town hall exposes issues that matter to the black community while offering solutions.

“African Descendants of Slavery Columbus” is holding a town hall at the Columbus Metropolitan Library on Grant Avenue Tuesday evening. ADOS is a movement that pushes to improve black American lives through the use of education and local and state legislation. Mark Stevenson is the organizer. He said town halls are needed.

“Maybe a lot of people may feel like I do. They know about voting , who they should vote for. Then when things happen you don’t know why it’s happening,” said Stevenson.

He’s said in order to do that folks must identify what the problems are that matter most to black people. ADOS will present a panel of local political leaders and activists in its panel.

“So they can get involved. We are going to be talking about everything that involves black communities. Whether it’s investment. Gentrification,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said justice and police reform are needed to put a stop to implicit bias among black men and the police. He thinks the key to solutions is being politically involved.

“If you look at participation rates in elections…Very low in the black community. How do we engage politicians . How do we get out and use our collective voices to change policies that effect the black community. Why is it important to register to vote,” said Stevenson.