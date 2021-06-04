Touring dinosaur exhibit comes to the Ohio Expo Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 70 animatronic dinosaurs are invading the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair from now until June 13.

According to the company, Jurassic Quest, the drive thru is the “largest touring dinosaur exhibit” in North America. It features realistic dinos created with paleontologist-approved teeth, fur, and feathers.

After maneuvering through dino herds and avoiding a 50-foot Spinosaurus’ swinging tail, guests can visit with baby dinosaurs and the Jurassic Quest team of “dino trainers.”

The company says the exhibit is “designed to be thrilling but not scary” for children and adults alike.

Tickets are $49 per car and are available at jurassicquest.com.

Tour times: