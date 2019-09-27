Tough growing season could lead to high-priced pumpkins

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the fall season and you know what that means: it’s time for pumpkin spice and Halloween is right around the corner.

So whether you’re carving a pumpkin for decoration or using it to cook, it may cost you a little extra this year.

“We’re happy to be the supplier for those who want the pumpkins,” said farmer Tim Cook.

Cook said they increased their pumpkin crop this year hoping to meet the growing demand.

“We only raised about 2,000 plants, so we didn’t go crazy with it,” he said.

He added several farmers around Ohio have issues with crops because of the late planting season. The wet spring prevented farmers from planting, but it also spreads a dangerous disease for pumpkins.

“The disease is the big issue and the wetter the season, then the more problem with disease you’re going to have,” Cook said.

Carly Neff owns Rhodes Garden Center and said the hit farmers took on their low yield in crops has affected her pumpkin prices.

“We are not a pumpkin grower anymore, but we do retail pumpkins and we have noticed the price in order to get those pumpkins has been a little higher,” said Neff.

She said finding well-priced pumpkins for her store to sell this year took some work.

“We actually went more toward northern Ohio to one of our friends who grows pumpkins for a lot of our pumpkins just because locally here there was a shortage,” said Neff. “We like to sell a lot of unusual pumpkins and squash and those were a little harder to find at a good value, but we did source some and we’re ready for fall.”

A price that some customer will see at the register.

“[It will be] slightly a little higher in the store, but we’re trying not to do too big of a jump because people still want their pumpkins for the fall,” said Neff.

There is no set number for how much pumpkin prices will go up this year. The price is based on the seller.