HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) — A tornado touched down in northwest Highland County on Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

As much of central Ohio battled heavy rains and strong winds for the bulk of the day, the tornado hit just west of Hillsboro — some time between 5 and 6 p.m. NWS confirmation came from video evidence and radar data, the agency said.

The NWS will survey storm damage in the area Saturday.

The severe weather came after three tornados touched down Ohio on Monday — in Pickaway, Butler, and Clark counties. Tornado sirens rang across central Ohio in the late afternoon through the early evening as severe thunderstorms crossed the state.