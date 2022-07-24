ABOVE: Video from the storms Saturday as they passed through central Ohio after a tornado touched down in Miami County.

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.

The NWS reports there were no deaths or injuries related to the storm.

An EF1 tornado is described as a “weak” tornado by the NWS, with sustained winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour. Saturday’s tornado is estimated to have reached wind speeds of 90 MPH.

The NWS reported multiple locations of downed trees — some snapped at their trunks — and minor roof damage to several homes along the tornado’s path.

The tornado’s most concentrated area of damage was near Drury Lane and Ridge Avenue, where “numerous very large, healthy trees were downed, with one trunk snapped at its base, and several other very large branches snapped not far off the ground,” the NWS wrote in its report.

Several other areas of tree damage were reported in Miami County Saturday, with the NWS saying those were caused by straight-line winds with speeds between 60 and 70 MPH.

Saturday’s tornado marks the 25