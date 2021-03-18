Torchy’s Tacos making its way to Columbus with delivery/pickup restaurant

Hundred’s of people lined up for their first chance to eat at the new Torchy’s Tacos during their opening party November 25, 2019 prior to their official opening the following day. Those in line were given free tacos, chips and dips, and prizes while they waited in line to eat inside the new restaurant downtown Odessa Texas. (Ben Powell/Odessa American via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A restaurant known for its made-from-scratch tacos is making its way to Columbus.

Torchy’s Tacos — based in Austin, Texas, and with locations in seven states — is expanding again, with a delivery/pickup restaurant as 1282 Essex Avenue, north of Downtown. Customers will be able to order items through Torchys.com and the DoorDash app.

The restaurant is expected to open this spring.

According to a news release, Torchy’s menu will include scratch-made tacos “like its popular Baja Shrimp Taco made with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions and the infamous Trailer Park, inspired by Torchy’s beginnings in an Austin food trailer, with fried chicken, green chiles, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese, plus Torchy’s famous queso, fresh salsas, guacamole and more.”

Torchy’s began as a food truck in Austin with its popularity spreading by word of mouth. Now, there are over 50 locations in Texas alone.

The Columbus location is hiring. Learn more at torchystacos.com/careers. And find out more about Torchy’s Tacos on its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.