TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio putt putt course

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley's stricken community will have a visitor Wednesday in President Donald Trump, who in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend has made calls for unity on the heels of his divisive political talk.

White House officials said Trump's visits to Texas and Ohio, where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours, would be similar to those he's paid to grieving communities in the past. But Whaley, a Democrat, made remarks Tuesday questioning whether the visit will help, and expressed disappointment in the president's aftermath remarks that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.