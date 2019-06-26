TOP SPOTS: the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Red, White & BOOM! 2019 is just one week away. Hundreds of thousands of people watch decades long tradition either in person in downtown Columbus or remotely on NBC4.

Here are the top four places NBC4 viewers say are the best to watch the spectacular fireworks show.

4. Huntington Park

Enjoy Red, White & BOOM! from the comfort of Huntington Park at Ballpark Boom. The family-centric event includes live bands, a zipline and inflatable games.

Tickets are required. Click here for more information on how to get them.

3. Goodale Park

The south side of Goodale Park provides a great view of downtown Columbus. Bring a blanket or chairs and look towards the river once it gets dark to watch the show.

2. Downtown Riverfront

If you want to be in the middle of all of the action get down to the river early to mark your spot. There are several grassy areas to set up camp along the Scioto Mile across from COSI and Genoa Park where the fireworks are set off, including Bicentennial Park and Battelle Riverfront Park. Don’t forget to stop by and see NBC4 at Boom Central near Civic Center Dr. and W Town St.

1. At home

Most NBC4 fans say the best place to watch Red, White & BOOM! is in the comfort of their own homes. NBC4 exclusively broadcasts the fireworks show live in its entirety.

You can watch it on TV through your cable/satellite provider, via antenna, Hulu— however you watch NBC4. You can also stream the show live here on our website nbc4i.com. Another way to watch them is on our mobile app. Search NBC4 Columbus in your app store to download.