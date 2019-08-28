TOP SPOTS: Ohio State tailgate locations

Campus-area bars
- Little Bar
- Out-R-Inn
- Varsity Club
Stadium parking lots
There are dozens of parking lots surrounding the Ohio Stadium. Some are closer than others, but Ohio State buses are constantly running to bring people in from West Campus.
You can also join NBC4, WNCI, and Pepsi at the OZone tailgate held in the Riverwatch Tower parking lot.
PREVIOUS STORY: 4 things you need to know 4 days before Ohio State kickoff
Home
Most NBC4 social media voters say surrounded by friends and family at home is their favorite place to watch the Buckeyes.
Send us your best Ohio State themed home tailgates and rooms on our NBC4 Facebook page, and we’ll add a gallery of them to this story.
CLICK HERE FOR OHIO STATE’S GAME DAY GUIDE.