TOP SPOTS: Ohio State Fair favorites

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1. Tracey’s foot-long coneys

Tracey’s has been a fair staple for more than six decades. They say what makes their dog number one is the homemade coney sauce.

2. Sweet Dough Factory’s funnel cakes

3. SkyGlider ride

To reiterate what I said here (The top 4 things you should do at the Ohio State Fair), the SkyGlider is the only permanent ride at the fairgrounds and recently went through a series of upgrades including a new fencing, a back up break system, as well as new seats and canopies. If you ride it both ways, the view from above last 30 minutes, and you can get some great pictures.

4. All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir performances

The mission of the choir is “to provide a high-quality musical and social experience for young musicians, while simultaneously entertaining fair-goers and contributing to the positive, family-friendly atmosphere of the Ohio State Fair.”

CLICK HERE to see where you can check them out daily.

We’re heading to Voinovich. Who will be there?

Posted by All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools