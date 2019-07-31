TOP SPOTS: Ohio State Fair favorites

1. Tracey’s foot-long coneys

Tracey’s has been a fair staple for more than six decades. They say what makes their dog number one is the homemade coney sauce.

2. Sweet Dough Factory’s funnel cakes





3. SkyGlider ride

To reiterate what I said here (The top 4 things you should do at the Ohio State Fair), the SkyGlider is the only permanent ride at the fairgrounds and recently went through a series of upgrades including a new fencing, a back up break system, as well as new seats and canopies. If you ride it both ways, the view from above last 30 minutes, and you can get some great pictures.







4. All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir performances

The mission of the choir is “to provide a high-quality musical and social experience for young musicians, while simultaneously entertaining fair-goers and contributing to the positive, family-friendly atmosphere of the Ohio State Fair.”

