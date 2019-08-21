TOP SPOTS: group fitness studio

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– NBC4 social media followers’ top fitness studios range from the intensity of HIIT or CrossFit to the calm of yoga.

Corepower Yoga
14 W. Millay Alley, Columbus

We don’t grow in comfort zones 🙏

Posted by CorePower Yoga on Thursday, March 14, 2019

CrossFit CMH
6475 East Main St., Reynoldsburg

The Fitness Loft Columbus
625 Parsons Ave., Columbus

M.Nicholson Hip-Hop Fitness
various locations

GAHANNA + Dublin Ohio!!! Let's GET IT! M.Nicholson Hip-Hop Fitness / M.Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness – Central Ohio will see…

Posted by M.Nicholson Hip-Hop Fitness on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Orangetheory Fitness
click here for a directory of more than a dozen studios in Central Ohio

Water bottles, laptops, and car bumpers have never looked better with our new stickers. Snag one next time you are in studio! #OTFSN #morelifemorestickers

Posted by Orangetheory Fitness Short North Columbus on Friday, August 16, 2019

Rise Fitness Community
4499 Kenny Rd., Columbus

System of Strength (SOS)
click here for Central Ohio locations

