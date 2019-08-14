TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio happy hour

There’s no clear winner in this week’s top spots poll with a five-way tie for first, but we’re all winners when it comes to finding a good happy hour.
- Bodega
1044 N. High St., Columbus (Short North)
Monday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. all 47 of Bodega’s specialty craft beers are half off.
- Forno Kitchen + Bar
721 N. High St., Columbus (Short North)
Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. draft beer, house cocktails, glasses of wine, bar snacks, shared items & pizzas are half off.
- Lindey’s Restaurant
corner of Beck and Mohawk, Columbus (German Village)
Monday-Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. beer, glasses of wine, the martini menu & the bar food menu are half off at the bar and lounge tables
- Mezzo
12 W. Bridge St., Dublin
Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. Mezzo has a dedicated happy hour menu that includes half of pizzas and discounted wine, beer, cocktails, and appetizers served in the bar and patio areas.
- Polaris Grill
1835 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus
Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.