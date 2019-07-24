TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio garden centers

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– It’s the most beautiful and colorful time of the summer at Central Ohio’s garden centers as flowers are in full bloom. This week NBC4 social media followers told us their favorite places to get plants and other gardening needs.

1. Oakland Nurseries

Oakland has been a Central Ohio staple for nearly 80 years. Today, they have four nursery locations: Columbus, Dublin, New Albany, and Delaware, and their nursery near North Linden has been there since 1950.

2. Groovy Plants Ranch

4140 County Rd 15, Marengo, OH

Groovy Plants Ranch opened there doors just a few years ago but is already a Central Ohio favorite. They describe their inventory as an offering of “intriguing and captivating plants from around the world.”

(tie) 3. Strader’s Garden Centers

Strader’s was founded more than 60 years ago by Jack and Ruth Strader at their King Ave., Grandview Heights location. Now, during their peak season, the company employs around 300 people at their six greenhouses and three production facilities.

Limelight Hydrangeas are one of our favorite hydrangeas! We absolutely love the progression of flower color from lime… Posted by Strader's Garden Centers Riverside Dr on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

(tie) 3. Rhoads Garden Center

1051 State Route 56 East, Circleville, OH

Rhoads is another garden center with more than six decades of serving the community under their belt. Their website says the family-run business “specializes in providing premium nursery stock, landscape design and build services, fresh homegrown produce, and expertise in the growing and care of plant material.”