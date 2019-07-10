TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio farmers markets

Central Ohio loves their farmers markets. This top spots vote has been the most voted upon in recent months. There were so many responses and likes to responses this week we’re compiling a list of the top 7 farmers markets as voted on by the NBC4 social media audience.

1. Canal Market District

36 East Canal St., Newark

Rain or shine the market in downtown Newark is open every Tuesday and Friday 4-7 p.m. June – September and every Friday 4-7 p.m. May – October.

Executive director of the market Michelle Newman says Fridays are when they see their biggest crowds and most vendors. She adds that the market is more than just place to buy local produce, it’s a place for community fun.

“This is really an extension of our community here in Newark,” Newman said. “Our city has gone through a beautiful downtown revitalization. If you haven’t been down here to check it out, you should.”

2. The Witten Farm Market by Smith Farm Market

380 Agler Rd., Gahanna

The year-round market is open year round Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Smith Farm Market has been delivering local produce, plants and baked goods to Central Ohio for 40 years. More than 80% of the market’s produce is grown in Beverly, OH, at the Witten Family Farm.

These beautiful ladies stop every year on their way here from Florida!! They love our sweet corn! 🌽🌽🌽They also gave a shoutout to our Southside workers they meet each season! 🤩☀️😎 Posted by Witten Farm Market & Greenhouse on Saturday, June 29, 2019

3. Worthington Farmers Market

SR 161 & High St., Worthington

The year-round Worthington Farmers Market is now in its 32nd year in Old Worthington. The ourdoor market is located just south of the 161 and High Street intersection every Saturday, May – October, and inside The Shops at Worthington Place, November – April.

4. Uptown Westerville Farmers Market

Wednesday Market is located near the intersection of N State St & Home St. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. May – October

Saturday Market is located at 1 S. Grove St. 9 a.m. to noon from May 18 to Oct. 12

5. Granville Farmers Market

N. Main St. and Broadway, Granville

The Granville Farmers Market runs every Tuesday and Saturday. Tuesday’s market is from 3-6 p.m. at the Ross Granville Market Parking Lot through September. Saturday’s markets run through October and are from 8:30 a.m. – noon.

Don't forget…..Due to Fourth of July Festivities in town, the Granville Farmers Market will be at St. Ed's this Saturday Posted by Granville Farmers Market on Monday, July 1, 2019

6. Clintonville Farmers Market

N. High Street, between Orchard Lane & W. Dunedin Rd., Columbus

The Clintonville Farmers Market runs 31 weeks this year. Vendors will set up on N. High St. every Saturday through November 23rd.

7. Lynd Farm Market by Lynd Fruit Farm

9399 Morse Road SW, Pataskala

Lynd Fruit Farm is celebrating 100 years in Licking County this year. They have several locations in the county including the homestead farm on Morse Road, Pataskala with more than 300 arces of produce.

The Market on Morse, as it’s known is open everyday starting Wednesday, July 10, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Oct. 27 and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 28 – Dec. 15.