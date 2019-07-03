TOP SPOTS: best dog-friendly patios in Central Ohio

1. BrewDog

BrewDog has three Central Ohio locations (Canal Wincheter, Short North, and Franklinton) with dog-friendly patios.

2. Old Dog Ale House

Old Dog Ale House just opened their doors (and patio) last year in downtown Delaware, and it’s already a fan favorite among dog owners.

3. Zaftig

Zaftig is the only craft beer brewery and taproom in Worthington, and they also have a dog-friendly patio. Zaftig is currently in the process of expanding as well. Their Italian Village location will open later this summer.

Honorable mentions**

**These patios were recommended by NBC4 viewers, but it is not a guarantee that dogs will be allowed. Please call ahead before bringing your dog to make sure they will be allowed.