TOP SPOTS: best dog-friendly patios in Central Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1. BrewDog
BrewDog has three Central Ohio locations (Canal Wincheter, Short North, and Franklinton) with dog-friendly patios.

2. Old Dog Ale House
Old Dog Ale House just opened their doors (and patio) last year in downtown Delaware, and it’s already a fan favorite among dog owners.

3. Zaftig
Zaftig is the only craft beer brewery and taproom in Worthington, and they also have a dog-friendly patio. Zaftig is currently in the process of expanding as well. Their Italian Village location will open later this summer.

Honorable mentions**

READ MORE: First Spring with dogs allowed on patios—what owners need to know

**These patios were recommended by NBC4 viewers, but it is not a guarantee that dogs will be allowed. Please call ahead before bringing your dog to make sure they will be allowed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools