Summer may not be professional basketball season, but there is one thing that brings fans, teams, and college ball players the same excitement and anticipation as any headline matchup—the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft.

The draft has evolved over the years from the sort of thing you’d read about in the newspaper to a fully televised event that has become a significant draw for the NBA, both from a revenue and brand reinforcement standpoint. The draft’s key role for teams is to allow them to pinpoint their deficiencies in order to identify precisely what kind of player they need coming out of the annual raffle, and also to effect strategic trades either for (or with) draft picks to plan for the future.

The draft’s impact at the college level is even bigger. Since it is the ambition of most college ball players to go pro, each year’s draft presents them with a new chance to level up. Now that high school players cannot qualify except after a gap year (of either college ball or not) due to 2006’s “one-and-done rule,” the annual pool of eligible college players is the NBA’s best source of fresh talent.

In summer 2022, colleges and universities across the country will see their top players try to fulfill their dream of playing at the professional level. Many schools are known for their basketball programs, and many more seem to slip under the radar while surprising teams and fans alike by producing some of the greatest players ever to take the court. For every Reggie Miller (UCLA), there’s a Stephen Curry (Davidson College). That’s what makes the draft so exciting for sports fans—they get to bear witness to dreams coming true and potential being rewarded. After more than 70 years, the NBA Draft retains its power to change the face of the game and help teams transform themselves into championship contenders.

With the next draft set for June 23, 2022, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NBA draft picks from Ohio, using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Before the 2022 draft class is decided, take a look back at the top picks from your favorite college team down through NBA history.

#10. Jim Jackson (SF/SG)

– Born: Toledo, Ohio

– Draft pick: #4 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: Dallas Mavericks

– School: Ohio State

– Years in NBA: 14

#9. Antonio Daniels (PG/SG)

– Born: Columbus, Ohio

– Draft pick: #4 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Vancouver Grizzlies

– School: Bowling Green

– Years in NBA: 13

#8. Larry Siegfried (PG/SG)

– Born: Shelby, Ohio

– Draft pick: #3 overall in 1961

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Royals

– School: Ohio State

– Years in NBA: 9

#7. Nate Thurmond (C/PF)

– Born: Akron, Ohio

– Draft pick: #3 overall in 1963

– Drafted by: San Francisco Warriors

– School: Bowling Green

– Years in NBA: 14

#6. Gary Bradds (PF/SF)

– Born: Jamestown, Ohio

– Draft pick: #3 overall in 1964

– Drafted by: Baltimore Bullets

– School: Ohio State

– Years in NBA: 2

#5. Dennis Hopson (SG/SF)

– Born: Toledo, Ohio

– Draft pick: #3 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: New Jersey Nets

– School: Ohio State

– Years in NBA: 5

#4. Neal Walk (C)

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio

– Draft pick: #2 overall in 1969

– Drafted by: Phoenix Suns

– School: Florida

– Years in NBA: 8

#3. Scott May (SF)

– Born: Sandusky, Ohio

– Draft pick: #2 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: Chicago Bulls

– School: Indiana

– Years in NBA: 7

#2. Chuck Share (C)

– Born: Akron, Ohio

– Draft pick: #1 overall in 1950

– Drafted by: Boston Celtics

– School: Bowling Green

– Years in NBA: 9

#1. LeBron James (F)

– Born: Akron, Ohio

– Draft pick: #1 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: Cleveland Cavaliers

– School: St. Vincent – St. Mary High School (OH)

– Years in NBA: 18