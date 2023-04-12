COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Taylor Swift, Lizzo and P!nk to Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and Lady A, nearly two dozen top artists are performing in Ohio’s arenas and stadiums this spring and summer. View the artists coming to your city below.

Lizzo | The Special Tour: May 12

Lizzo is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Blink-182: May 16

The band is playing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Buckeye Country Superfest: May 27

George Straight is headlining the show at Ohio Stadium with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. View tickets here.

Zach Bryan | Burn, Burn, Burn Tour: June 2

The singer-songwriter is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. View tickets here.

Zac Brown Band | From the Fire Tour: June 2 and 30

Southern rock hitmaker Zac Brown Band is performing in Cincinnati at the Great American Ball Park on June 2 and in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on June 30. View tickets here.

Paramore: June 4 and 10

The group is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4 and in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on June 10. View tickets here.

Bryan Adams | So Happy It Hurts Tour: June 15

The Canadian musician is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Brooks and Dunn | Reboot 2023 Tour: June 16

The Grammy award-winning duo is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena. View tickets here.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour: June 30 and July 1

Swift is performing twice in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium as part of the “Eras Tour.” The ticket-buying process for the megastar’s first tour in more than five years was riddled with problems in mid-November, garnering a response from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

NF | Hope Tour: July 12

The Michigan rapper is kicking off his global tour in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. View tickets here.

Big Time Rush | July 15, 17 and 23

The pop boy band is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on July 15, in Cuyahoga Falls at Blossom Music Center on July 17, and in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on July 23. View tickets here.

P!nk | Summer Carnival Tour: July 26

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer is performing at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. View tickets here.

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Madonna | The Celebration Tour: Aug. 2

The Queen of Pop is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. View tickets here.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks | Two Icons, One Night: Aug. 5

The pair are performing at Ohio Stadium, marking the “Two Icons, One Night” tour’s only appearance in Ohio. This is the first time the two have toured together. View tickets here.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard | The World Tour: Aug. 8

Ohio Stadium will host a hair-banging concert when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper perform in Columbus. View tickets here.

Morgan Wallen | One Night At A Time World Tour: Aug. 12

Wallen is playing Ohio Stadium including special guests Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. View tickets here.

The Chicks: Aug. 16

The trio is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena. View tickets here.

Lil Baby | It’s Only Us Tour: Aug. 26

The Grammy-nominated artist is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena with The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. View tickets here.

Lady A performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 8. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Odesza | The Last Goodbye 2023 Tour: Aug. 30

The Grammy-nominated music groups is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. View tickets here.

Lady A | Request Line Tour: Sept. 9

The country group is performing in Cincinnati at the Great American Ball Park. View tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Sept. 21

Springsteen is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena after the original concert date in March was postponed. View tickets here.

Peter Gabriel | i/o The Tour: Sept. 25 and 27

The original lead singer for Genesis is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 25 and in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 27. View tickets here.