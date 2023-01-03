COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Taylor Swift and The Killers to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, more than a dozen top artists are performing in Ohio’s arenas and stadiums in 2023. View the artists coming to your city below.

SZA | SOS Tour: Feb. 21

After the release of her sophomore album, SZA is kicking off her first arena tour in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. View tickets here.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood | The Denim and Rhinestones Tour: March 2 and 4

Carrie Underwood will be making a stop in Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center on March 2, and in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on March 4. View tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: March 9 and April 5

Springsteen is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on March 9 and in Cleveland on April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Blake Shelton | Back to the Honky Tonk Tour: March 10 and 23

Shelton is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on March 10 and in Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center on March 23. View tickets here.

The Killers | Imploding The Mirage Tour: March 21

The band is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. View tickets here.

For King and Country | What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II: April 7

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will continue their tour in Columbus at Nationwide Arena. View tickets here.

Lizzo | The Special Tour: May 12

Lizzo is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Blink-182: May 16

The band is playing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. View tickets here.

Buckeye Country Superfest: May 27

George Straight is headlining the show at Ohio Stadium with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. View tickets here.

Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ at Rumsey Playfield on August 25, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Zac Brown Band | From the Fire Tour: June 2 and 30

Southern rock hitmaker Zac Brown Band is performing in Cincinnati at the Great American Ball Park on June 2 and in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on June 30. View tickets here.

Paramore: June 4 and 10

The group is performing in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4 and in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on June 10. View tickets here.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour: June 30 and July 1

Swift is performing twice in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium as part of the “Eras Tour.” The ticket-buying process for the megastar’s first tour in more than five years was riddled with problems in mid-November, garnering a response from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

P!nk | Summer Carnival Tour: July 26

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer is performing at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. View tickets here.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks | Two Icons, One Night: Aug. 5

The pair are performing at Ohio Stadium, marking the “Two Icons, One Night” tour’s only appearance in Ohio. This is the first time the two have toured together. View tickets here.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard | The World Tour: Aug. 8

Ohio Stadium will host a hair-banging concert when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper perform in Columbus. View tickets here.

Morgan Wallen | One Night At A Time World Tour: Aug. 12

Wallen is playing Ohio Stadium including special guests HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman. View tickets here.

Shania Twain | Queen of Me Tour Oct. 27

The five-time Grammy Award winner is performing in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. View tickets here.