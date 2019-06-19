Too much rain impacting farmers’ growing season

DELAWARE CO (WCMH) — Pools of water continues to sit in rain-soaked farms fields across major agriculture regions of Ohio.

As the rainfall continues, the flooding continues to have a major impact on farmers.

“Those beans are done. You might save a little bit. But those big areas. Those are done,” said Ryan Rhoades.

Rhoades is a part of four generations of Rhoades farmers in Delaware County growing corn, soy beans and wheat, but this year across his 3,300 acre farm some of his crops won’t make it to this first harvest. That’s because they’re under pools of water, too damaged to repair.

“We need a day, day in a half and we would be done. But it seems like we are close to being fit and then here comes another significant storm,” said Rhoades.

Rhoades says despise the heavy rainfall this spring he still went out and planted during Memorial Day weekend. They early planning may not cost him thousands of dollars.

“In my life time this is the absolute worst. You’re always in torment with yourself. That’s what’s causing farmers a lot of anxiety, myself including is you don’t know which direction to go,” said Rhoades. “The best corn I have is barely at my knees.”

As of June 10th only 50 percent of corn crops have been planted and only 32 percent of soy bean seeds are in the ground.

Governor Mike DeWine has asked the US Department of Agriculture for Disaster Designation aimed to help farmers impacted by heavy rainfall.

“We will have a crop but we are not going to have bumper crop by any means we’re not going to see those tremendous yields,” Rhoades added.