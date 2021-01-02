Tony Harrington, ‘Doctah X’, passes on leaving a legacy transcending many generations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This story recounts the history and legacy of Tony Harrington, DJ, singer, composer, and friend to many.

72-year-old Tony Harrington, also known as ‘Doctah X’, died on Christmas Eve, leaving behind a legacy that’s highly revered by the people who knew him.

Harrington spent much of his early career overseas in Italy and on the road playing alongside legends such as John Lee Hooker and Albert Collins during the ’70s and ’80s.

He retired from his career as a touring musician to settle in Columbus and joined the Rasbonghi Band in 1992. Rob Dread, a fellow friend and member of the band, said he was devastated when he heard the news of Harrington’s death.

“I fell out, I fell out on the floor. I called for my wife, ‘Somebody gotta come for me right now, I need comfort this minute,'” said Dread.

Dread explained the band eventually parted ways roughly around 1994 after band leader Ras Bonghi moved to South Carolina, where he currently lives.

That left Harrington to pursue a solo career as a producer and DJ. He built his studio, the House of Dub Studio, in the old billiard room of their home, according to Alyson Poirier, his former wife.

Poirier recalled when he started experimenting with equipment and slowly invited musicians inside their home. He would allow them to choose their tracks and he would continue to build on them, creating something new and interesting.

“Tony never did anything halfway. He was all in or he wasn’t in at all. He was very motivated by his successes and he continued to go, and continued to grow. It was very fulfilling to watch”, said Poirier.

While in Columbus, Harrington found work at the main branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library as a service associate and led programs for children and teens. There, he made long-lasting relationships.

“He was a huge part of the library community,” said Karen Bell, who has retired from the library.

Bell remembered she and Harrington bonded over similar backgrounds and not necessarily music.

“I related to the Tony who worked at the library, who was born in Lexington, KY., and grew up a Baptist. I loved for him to tell me stories about his parents, grandparents in KY and how much he loved them and how he teased his younger twin sisters when he was a kid,” said Bell.

Many people who’ve crossed paths with Harrington have described him as a super generous and kind person. For artist and composer, Zachery A. Starkey, this was true.

Starkey recalled when he was a teenager working at the library, he and Harrington forged a friendship that lasted 20 years. Harrington often shared production tips-and-tricks freely with Starkey. Their friendship surpassed music.

“He was wise, warm, gentle, funny and very, very, very humble,” Starkey said. “Tony’s work encompassed so many different genres of music, that I believe he touched and influenced hundreds of musicians. I don’t just mean musicians in Columbus, but musicians outside of Columbus, Tony has a real legacy.”

Scott Woods, a local author and poet, worked with Harrington at the library as well. While the music was Harrington’s focus, Woods got to see a different side of the musician.

He says Harrington was a curious mind and used his time at the library to learn about others, which surprised him because he had accomplished so much before working there.

“He truly was there for the purpose of learning and meeting people and just kind of soaking up much of the world, as he could. He was always talking to people, asking them questions. He never just assumed he knew the answer.”

Harrington was known for playing at ComFest, the Fuse Factory, and would DJ at events for the library often.

During his travels, he would meet many aspiring musicians and would always give them a chance to be a rock star.

Andrew Davis, a local musician, and friend of Harrington was one of those aspiring musicians, who met Harrington at a show.

Davis said he will miss him dearly but his spirit lives on through his music and friendships.

“Tony was that mix of spiritual and physical. He was a man who walked the earth but had his mind and his soul on that higher level. You can’t look at just the man, Tony Harrington, without knowing the spiritual being known as Doctah X,” Davis said.

Being the spiritual being he was, Harrington had the ability to draw people in through his music.

Andy Shaw, a local musician, and vocalist met Harrington through the reggae scene and forged a friendship lasting 10 years.

“He’s a part of our community,” says Shaw, “He was one of the kindest souls and kindest people. Kind of person that you always felt comfortable around. No matter what you were going through.”

Harrington’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed at this time. Listen to his music here.