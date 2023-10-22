Grocery shoppers felt a slight reprieve this spring as grocery prices fell after a run of increases dating to September 2020.

So far since then, grocery prices have remained relatively steady, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In September, prices inflated by 0.1% compared to August, and were up 2.4% from September 2022. Prices have fallen in many grocery categories, including eggs, meats, vegetables, grains, and dairy products. Overall inflation is cooling after a series of interest rate hikes by the Fed to temper the record inflation plaguing Americans over the past two years.

While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit further at the grocery store. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases over the last month in the Midwest, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. For this analysis, the Midwest includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

#9. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.6%

– Annual change in cost: +9.7%

– September 2023 cost: $13.44

#8. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%

– Annual change in cost: +22.6%

– September 2023 cost: $11.02

#7. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.9%

– Annual change in cost: +2.5%

– September 2023 cost: $4.68

#6. White bread (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.4%

– Annual change in cost: +9.5%

– September 2023 cost: $1.93

#5. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.9%

– Annual change in cost: -5.1%

– September 2023 cost: $0.57

#4. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.3%

– Annual change in cost: -3.9%

– September 2023 cost: $5.34

#3. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.2%

– Annual change in cost: +5.7%

– September 2023 cost: $0.96

#2. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.9%

– Annual change in cost: -0.6%

– September 2023 cost: $0.9

#1. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.7%

– Annual change in cost: -1.2%

– September 2023 cost: $1.8